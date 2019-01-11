Bruins' Ryan Donato: Pots goal Thursday

Donato tallied a goal and seven shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Donato hasn't taken great strides in his sophomore season, but has three goals and four points in his last seven games. The 22-year-old has some upside in the NHL ranks but will need promotion from his fourth line role to have much fantasy value in 2018-19.

More News
Our Latest Stories