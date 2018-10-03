Though Donato is slated to open the season on the Bruins' third line, he's poised to see first-unit power-play duty out of the gate, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

With Donato set to open the campaign on a line with Sean Kuraly and David Backes, Danton Heinen is slated to see second-line duty. That said, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site relays via coach Bruce Cassidy that the team may "end up toggling (Donato and Heinen) depending on how it goes." In any case, with premium power-play time on tap, the hard-shooting Donato has a chance to yield fantasy dividends in 2018-19, beginning Wednesday night against the Capitals.