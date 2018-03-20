Bruins' Ryan Donato: Racks up three points in NHL debut

Donato scored a goal on six shots while adding two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Other than the final result, Donato's NHL debut could not have gone any better. The 21-year-old showed immediate chemistry with David Krejci on the Bruins' second line, and his first career goal was a beauty as he fired home a one-timer from the circle to cap a give-and-go with Torey Krug. Donato may have only gotten his chance due to the rash of injuries hitting Boston's forwards ranks at the moment, but he'll be tough to get back out of the lineup after this explosive introduction to the pros.