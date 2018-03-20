Bruins' Ryan Donato: Racks up three points in NHL debut
Donato scored a goal on six shots while adding two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Other than the final result, Donato's NHL debut could not have gone any better. The 21-year-old showed immediate chemistry with David Krejci on the Bruins' second line, and his first career goal was a beauty as he fired home a one-timer from the circle to cap a give-and-go with Torey Krug. Donato may have only gotten his chance due to the rash of injuries hitting Boston's forwards ranks at the moment, but he'll be tough to get back out of the lineup after this explosive introduction to the pros.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...