Bruins' Ryan Donato: Remains on second line

Donato skated on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk at practice Friday.

DeBrusk (upper body) is slated to return to action Saturday against the Panthers and it looks like Krejci will have a chance to set up two of the Bruins' rising young forwards for the immediate future, assuming the trio clicks. Trade deadline acquisition Rick Nash (upper body) remains sidelined indefinitely, which sets the stage for Donato to continue to see top-six work for the time being. The 21-year-old, who turned in a stellar performance for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics, saw his efforts at Harvard this season recognized Thursday when he was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the NCAA's best college hockey player. In his first six games as a Bruin, Donato has logged three goals and five points, displaying energy, strong offensive instincts and a quick shooting release in the process.