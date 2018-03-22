Bruins' Ryan Donato: Scores again in second NHL game
Donato had his team's only goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Not only did Donato provide all of the offense for the B's on Wednesday, he also did it on the power play and did it unassisted. How long he'll have his chance for remains to be seen, but given how well he's seizing the moment, he's worth playing in daily leagues and might even be worth an add in full-season competition if you have a free roster space.
