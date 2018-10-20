Donato is set to spend his second game in the press box as he is scratched for Andres Bjork.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has been known to do sit his less experienced players for a couple games here and there and Donato is no different. It seems as though both Donato and Bjork will be competing for ice time, with Cassidy riding the hot hand if either player breaks out. Donato has one goal in six games this season.