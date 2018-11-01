Bruins' Ryan Donato: Sent to AHL
Donato has been assigned to AHL Providence.
The 22-year-old has just one goal in 11 games with Boston this season, so he'll head down to Providence to get his hard-shooting game back on track. Donato should be back with the big club before too long, given his scoring upside, but some production at the AHL level is probably just what he needs to get his confidence up.
