Bruins' Ryan Donato: Set to join Game 4 lineup
Donato is slated to play Friday night against the Lightning.
With a couple of the team's regular forwards banged up, Donato's line context has yet to be settled, but heading into Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against Tampa Bay down 2-1, the Bruins will look to Donato for a spark up front. The 22-year-old displayed plenty of upside on offense down the regular-season stretch, logging five goals and nine points in 12 games, while displaying energy, solid wheels and a dangerous shot.
