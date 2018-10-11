Donato is slated to be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Oilers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As a result, Joakim Nordstrom will skate on the Bruins' second line Thursday along with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Donato's "details weren't very good" in Monday's win over Ottawa, which prompted him to send the hard-shooting winger to the press box. We suspect that Donato will be back in the mix as soon as Saturday against the Red Wings. Last season, DeBrusk responded well after being made a healthy scratch and the Bruins are presumably hoping for a similar outcome with Donato.