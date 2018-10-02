Donato skated on the Bruins' third line with Sean Kuraly and Davis Backes at Tuesday's practice.

Meanwhile, Danton Heinen worked on the team's second line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. If things click early on, those combos could still for a while, but Donato is a candidate to see top-six work when injuries hit, or when the coach Bruce Cassidy feels the urge to tweak his lines. Either way, Donato provides upside on offense given his energy level, solid wheels and dangerous shot that he's not afraid to let go. Assuming he sees some power-play duty out of the gate, Donato should emerge as a fantasy option in his first full season as a pro.