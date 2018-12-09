Bruins' Ryan Donato: Strong offensive game
Donato scored a goal and added an assist on Saturday as the Bruins topped the Maple Leafs 6-3.
The 22-year-old has recorded three points in five games since being recalled from AHL Providence at the end of November. Donato is not getting much ice time as of now, but he is worth keeping an eye on for next season.
