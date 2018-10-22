Bruins' Ryan Donato: Works on fourth line
Donato has moved down to the Bruins' fourth line along with Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports. "Ryan down on the fourth line is probably not where we envisioned him to start," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Monday. "But if he can chip in on the power play, get his game, those guys are straight-line players, maybe it will do him some good like it did Danton [Heinen] last year."
In his return to the lineup after being scratched for one game, Donato logged 7:30 worth of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks. To date, he's logged just one goal in seven games, a disappointing output for the hard-shooting 22-year-old. Though his even-strength work Tuesday night against the Senators is slated to come on the fourth line, it does appear as though Donato will see some power-play time. That's a context that could lead to some confidence-building plays for the young winger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.