Donato has moved down to the Bruins' fourth line along with Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports. "Ryan down on the fourth line is probably not where we envisioned him to start," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Monday. "But if he can chip in on the power play, get his game, those guys are straight-line players, maybe it will do him some good like it did Danton [Heinen] last year."

In his return to the lineup after being scratched for one game, Donato logged 7:30 worth of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks. To date, he's logged just one goal in seven games, a disappointing output for the hard-shooting 22-year-old. Though his even-strength work Tuesday night against the Senators is slated to come on the fourth line, it does appear as though Donato will see some power-play time. That's a context that could lead to some confidence-building plays for the young winger.