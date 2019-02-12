Fitzgerald (undisclosed) sported a non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

After missing over a month's worth of action, Fitzgerald returned to action for AHL Providence last Friday, but he evidently suffered some sort of setback and sat out Saturday and Sunday's contests. His presence at practice Tuesday suggests that the forward could play again this coming weekend, however. Prior to being injured last month, Fitzgerald had logged seven goals and 26 points in 36 games. Once the 24-year-old re-establishes his health, a call-up could be in the cards, especially with the big club looking to add scoring punch with David Pastrnak sidelined.