Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Dealing with minor injury
Fitzgerald is dealing with a minor unspecified injury, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Fitzgerald is thus in the day-to-day category. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he logged 21 goals and 37 points in 65 games for AHL Providence. The 5-foot-9, 172-pounder figures to start the coming campaign back at Providence, but if so, he'll be on the Bruins' short list of potential call-ups.
