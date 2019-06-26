Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Draws qualifying offer
The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Fitzgerald.
The 2013 fourth-rounder is coming a 2018-19 season in which he recorded nine goals and 37 points in 61 games with AHL Providence. At 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, Fitzgerald still needs to prove that he's up to the physical rigors of the NHL, but the 24-year-old does have some upside as a playmaker, which could help him see some action with the big club next season.
