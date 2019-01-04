Fitzgerald has been selected to participate in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 24-year-old earned his All-Star nod by having paced AHL Providence in scoring, with seven goals and 26 points in 34 games to date. The 2013 fourth-rounder's strong campaign makes him a candidate for an NHL recall at some point this season. Fitzgerald profiles a heady two-way forward, but the key to the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder sticking at next level (once his chance arrives) is proving that he can withstand the physical punishment that accompanies NHL duty.