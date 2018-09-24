Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: May suit up Saturday
Fitzgerald (undisclosed) won't play in either of the Bruins' next two games, but may be available against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Fitzgerald won't be making the Opening Night roster, but his inclusion in some preseason contest could help him make an impression on the coaching staff and earn a call-up later in the year. The 23-year-old will no doubt be looking to build upon his 2017-18 campaign, in which he tallied 21 goals and 16 helpers in 65 games for AHL Providence.
