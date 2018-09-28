Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Reassigned to minors
Fitzgerald (undisclosed) was sent down to AHL Providence on Friday.
Fitzgerald -- who was limited in camp due to injury -- will likely spend the bulk of the seasons in the minors. Last year, the 23-year-old put up 37 points in 65 outings and should put his name on the short list of potential call-ups if he continues to produce in the minors.
