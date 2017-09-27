Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Sent to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Fitzgerald to AHL Providence, CSN New England reports.
Fitzgerald, who is coming off a 2016-17 season with Boston College in which he logged 12 goals and 31 points in 34 games, showed well in training camp and should push for a job with the big club down the road. The 22-year-old brings skill and a strong hockey IQ to the table, but at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, he'll need to prove that he can handle the physical component of the pro game before he graduates to regular NHL work.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...