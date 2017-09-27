Play

The Bruins have assigned Fitzgerald to AHL Providence, CSN New England reports.

Fitzgerald, who is coming off a 2016-17 season with Boston College in which he logged 12 goals and 31 points in 34 games, showed well in training camp and should push for a job with the big club down the road. The 22-year-old brings skill and a strong hockey IQ to the table, but at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, he'll need to prove that he can handle the physical component of the pro game before he graduates to regular NHL work.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories