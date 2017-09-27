The Bruins have assigned Fitzgerald to AHL Providence, CSN New England reports.

Fitzgerald, who is coming off a 2016-17 season with Boston College in which he logged 12 goals and 31 points in 34 games, showed well in training camp and should push for a job with the big club down the road. The 22-year-old brings skill and a strong hockey IQ to the table, but at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, he'll need to prove that he can handle the physical component of the pro game before he graduates to regular NHL work.