Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Signs two-way deal
The Bruins have signed Fitzgerald to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $700,000.
On the heels of a 2018-19 season in which he recorded nine goals and 37 points in 61 games with AHL Providence, the 2013 fourth-rounder is back in the fold as a depth forward for the Bruins' organization. At 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, Fitzgerald still has to demonstrate that he can handle the physical rigors of the NHL game, but the 24-year-old retains a degree of upside as a playmaker, which could pave his way to an NHL role down the road.
