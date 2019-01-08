Fitzgerald is considered week-to-week after sustaining an arm/wrist injury this past Saturday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

While an NHL call-up wasn't necessarily imminent, Fitzgerald is at least on the radar on that front, given that he leads AHL Providence in scoring with 26 points in 36 games to date. The 24-year-old will thus look to get back into the swing of things before the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic, which is slated to be held January 27-28. Fitzgerald is Providence's lone representative on the Atlantic Division All-Stars roster.