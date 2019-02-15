Bruins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Will play Friday
Fitzgerald (arm) will suit up for AHL Providence on Friday against AHL Toronto, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Fitzgerald appears set to rejoin the lineup after concerns of a setback in his recovery popped up at practice Tuesday, but it appears the center is no worse for the wear. If the 24-year-old can resume his minor-league productivity (26 points in 37 games), he could be in line for a call-up by the Bruins down the stretch.
