Fitzgerald (arm) will suit up for AHL Providence on Friday against AHL Toronto, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Fitzgerald appears set to rejoin the lineup after concerns of a setback in his recovery popped up at practice Tuesday, but it appears the center is no worse for the wear. If the 24-year-old can resume his minor-league productivity (26 points in 37 games), he could be in line for a call-up by the Bruins down the stretch.