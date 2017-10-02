Play

Lindgren suited up for Minnesota's season-opening 6-2 win over Alberta on Sunday.

Lindgren is thus past a leg injury that he suffered last season. The 19-year-old, who the Bruins selected 49th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is coming off a freshman campaign in which he logged one goal and six assists to go along with 65 PIM in 32 games for Minnesota. He's at least a couple years away from the NHL, but Lindgren has the look of a solid defender at the pro level, though it remains to be seen how much the offensive component of his game develops.

