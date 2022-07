Mast signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Monday.

Mast was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and quickly put pen to paper on his entry-level deal. The 6-foot-5 blueliner scored nine goals and 31 points in 59 games with OHL Sarnia last season. Mast will likely continue his development in juniors followed by AHL Providence.