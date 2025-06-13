Mast was traded to Chicago along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for the rights to Victor Soderstrom, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mast has spent the last two seasons developing in the AHL and ECHL, playing last year exclusively with AHL Providence. The 22-year-old finished with five assists in 37 games with a plus-seven rating in the 2024-25 season. The sixth-round pick in 2021 will likely slide into AHL Rockford to begin next season.