Spooner (lower body) will miss Wednesday's road tilt against Detroit.

Despite practicing earlier in the week and being eligible to come off injured reserve, the Bruins decided to keep Spooner at home for the game in Detroit. Spooner's next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday, when the team returns to Boston to take on the Capitals. Expect the Bruins to provide further clarification on Spooner's status following Thursday's morning skate.