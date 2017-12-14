The Bruins activated Spooner (lower body) from injured reserve Thursday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Spooner's activation off the injured list indicates he's definitely closing in on a return to game action, but he won't suit up for Thursday's clash with the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports. The 25-year-old forward's next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Saturday against the Rangers.