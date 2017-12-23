Spooner (illness) is slated to play Saturday against the Red Wings.

Spooner, who missed Thursday's game against the Jets, will look to regain the momentum he had built prior to being bitten by the flu bug. Over his last three contests, Spooner has logged four helpers, bringing his overall stat line through 13 games to a goal and eight points.

