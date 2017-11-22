Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Back to business Wednesday
Spooner (groin) will return to action for Wednesday night's contest in New Jersey.
Spooner will officially be activated from injured reserve soon and is slated to line up at left wing rather than his usual center position. The Bruins and fantasy owners alike will be hoping that the change in positioning will allow the Ontario native to jumpstart his offensive production, as he currently has just one assist to his name so far this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...