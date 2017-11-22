Spooner (groin) will return to action for Wednesday night's contest in New Jersey.

Spooner will officially be activated from injured reserve soon and is slated to line up at left wing rather than his usual center position. The Bruins and fantasy owners alike will be hoping that the change in positioning will allow the Ontario native to jumpstart his offensive production, as he currently has just one assist to his name so far this season.

