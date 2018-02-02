Play

Spooner recorded two assists during Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

The two helpers give Spooner 20 points -- eight goals -- through his past 23 contests, as he continues to provide consistent offense. With top-six minutes and a role on the No. 1 power-play unit, it's surprising Spooner is available in so many fantasy leagues. Scoop him up if scoring is needed.

