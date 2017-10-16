Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Forced to exit Sunday's game
Spooner (lower body) left Sunday's contest against Vegas and did not return.
While the severity of the 25-year-old's lower-body injury is still unknown, he exited in the middle of the second period and was kept out as a precaution. With Patrice Bergeron (lower body) still out and Boston's center depth thin, look for Sean Kuraly to take Spooner's role on the third line. Look for further information on Spooner's status prior to Thursday's game against Vancouver.
More News
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Gets first-line duty•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Bulks up this offseason•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Inks one-year deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Separated by $1.85 million•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Heading for arbitration•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...