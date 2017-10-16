Spooner (lower body) left Sunday's contest against Vegas and did not return.

While the severity of the 25-year-old's lower-body injury is still unknown, he exited in the middle of the second period and was kept out as a precaution. With Patrice Bergeron (lower body) still out and Boston's center depth thin, look for Sean Kuraly to take Spooner's role on the third line. Look for further information on Spooner's status prior to Thursday's game against Vancouver.