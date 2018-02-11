Play

Spooner picked up a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Spooner has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last 10 games and 23 points in 33 games this season. That would pro-rate to close to 60 points this season if he hadn't seen time on the IR. Spooner's value continues to increase.

