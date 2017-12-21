Spooner has come down with an illness and he'll be a game-time decision against the jets on Thursday.

The 25-year-old pivot has been a high-maintenance fantasy player this season since he's only managed one goal on 16 shots through 13 games, not to mention his sustaining a lower-body injury that required a stint on injured reserve earlier this month. Try not to sweat out Spooner's status, as your standard fantasy league likely has waiver-wire options that could meet or exceed his rate of production.