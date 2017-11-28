Spooner (undisclosed) took to the ice in preparation for a full practice Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Between a groin injury and this latest mystery ailment, Spooner has only been able to draw into seven games this season. He's added two helpers to go along with six missed shots over that span. Boston's next game arrives Wednesday for a home clash with the Lightning, and the B's could use the power-play winger even in a limited capacity to help counter the league's top offense. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with Spooner to see if he'll be fit to play in this next contest.