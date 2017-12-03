Spooner scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

He has struggled this season, first with a groin injury and then with a mysterious ailment. Spooner is better than his production indicates, and we hope to see him return to the type of pace that delivered 49 points in 80 games in 2015-16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories