Spooner has a lower-body injury and his status for Thursday's game against Arizona will be determined prior to puck drop.

The speedy forward missed Wednesday's practice, though it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The also-injured Jake DeBrusk (upper body) skated in Spooner's place on the team's second line during practice, so it's safe to assume that this setup will continue should Spooner have to miss any game action. Look for the Bruins to offer an additional update on Spooner's condition after Thursday's morning skate.