Spooner has agreed to a one-year, $2.825 deal with the Bruins, CSN New England reports.

In doing so, the 25-year-old forward avoided arbitration, inking a deal within the Bruins' financial comfort zone. The 2010 second-rounder brings speed and solid puck skills to the table, traits that make him an asset in man-advantage situations. Still, his overall numbers in 2016-17 (11/28/39 over 78 games) were somewhat disappointing and given that he's not known for stellar work on the defensive end, there had been speculation that the Bruins might look to deal Spooner in order to pave the way for Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to move into the team's third-line center job. While it's possible that Spooner could be moved down the road, he'll look to retain a key role up front for Boston and if power play time is in his 2017-18 job description, he'll posses a degree of fantasy utility this coming season.