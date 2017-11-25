Spooner (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday.

Though the report refers to Spooner's absence as a maintenance day, he's considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Oilers. In Friday's win over the Penguins -- his second game back from a right groin adductor tear -- Spooner recorded an assist.

