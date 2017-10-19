Spooner (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The speedy center is looking at a 4-to-6 week absence due to the injury, which he was apparently playing through prior to aggravating it Sunday. With Spooner out, Sean Kuraly will assume third-line duties for at least the near future and will give the unit a much more physical complexion.

