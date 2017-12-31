Spooner scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Ottawa.

Spooner's pace is quickening -- he has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games. The Bruins are surging and now that David Krejci is back, they can roll multiple, high-potency lines. Spooner will benefit from the challenge that presents to opposing defenders. Spooner might be on the wire. He shouldn't be.