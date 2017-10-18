Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Out 4-6 weeks
Spooner will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks due to a right groin adductor tear.
Spooner was already having a rough start to the season offensively, notching a single assist and four shots on goal in five games, so this news just makes matters worse for his owners, who were likely already searching for better alternatives at forward. With Spooner sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Bruins may opt to recall Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson from AHL Providence to add some depth down the middle.
