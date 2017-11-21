Spooner (groin) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports, and the team will make a decision on his status shortly.

While it's far from a sure thing at the moment, the wording of the Bruins' statement and the fact that Spooner was able to take part fully in Tuesday's practice makes it a legitimate possibility that the pivot returns to game action Wednesday against the Devils after a 14-game absence. If he does play, the 25-year-old is slated to center Frank Vatrano and Riley Nash on Boston's third line.