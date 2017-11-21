Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Participates fully in Tuesday practice
Spooner (groin) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports, and the team will make a decision on his status shortly.
While it's far from a sure thing at the moment, the wording of the Bruins' statement and the fact that Spooner was able to take part fully in Tuesday's practice makes it a legitimate possibility that the pivot returns to game action Wednesday against the Devils after a 14-game absence. If he does play, the 25-year-old is slated to center Frank Vatrano and Riley Nash on Boston's third line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...