Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Pots goal in Monday's OT loss
Spooner scored a goal on four shots, adding three hits and a minus-1 rating, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
He continues to thrive on the Bruins' second line, collecting four goals and six assists in his last 12 games with a plus-6 rating. Spooner has missed substantial time to injury this season, but if he can stay healthy in the second half and hold onto a top-six role, he should be able to provide solid fantasy value.
