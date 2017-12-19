Spooner had a pair of assists in a 7-2 rout of Columbus on Monday.

Spooner's now scored three points in two games via assists, so it's time to plug him into your lineup, right? Not so fast. This game needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as his points came with the game long decided. This game is instead proof he can produce in the right position, but the Bruins won't play many 7-2 games. He needs to produce in some closer games before he's worthy of a spot on your roster.