Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Puts up two assists
Spooner had a pair of assists in a 7-2 rout of Columbus on Monday.
Spooner's now scored three points in two games via assists, so it's time to plug him into your lineup, right? Not so fast. This game needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as his points came with the game long decided. This game is instead proof he can produce in the right position, but the Bruins won't play many 7-2 games. He needs to produce in some closer games before he's worthy of a spot on your roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...