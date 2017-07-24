Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Separated by $1.85 million
Spooner and the Bruins are off by $1.85 million in regards to a new contract, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Spooner's last deal carried an AAV of $950,000, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is looking for a significant pay bump heading into the 2017-18 campaign. After tallying 11 goals and 28 helpers in 2016-17, it is hard to argue against paying up for the center -- although the terms of the 25-year-old's deal will likely impact how much Boston has to shell out for fellow restricted free agent David Pastrnak. Considering only two arbitration filings have actually made it to a hearing -- both of which were settled prior to a ruling -- the odds are in favor of the two sides bridging the divide in the coming days.
