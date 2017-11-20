Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Set to practice Tuesday
Spooner (groin) is slated to practice Tuesday, the Boston Herald reports.
Spooner, who is bouncing back from a right groin adductor tear, last suited up for a game on Oct.15, but his imminent return to practice suggests that the speedy forward is inching toward a return to action. Added clarity on that front should arrive Tuesday, but with Brad Marchand also set to return to practice, it looks as though the Bruins banged-up forward corps will benefit from reinforcements sooner rather than later.
