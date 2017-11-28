Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Slated to play Wendesday
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Spooner (undisclosed) "looks good" for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, indicating that he is expected to play.
There's still the odd chance that Spooner will not be able to go Wednesday night, but with the Bruins dealing with copious injuries to their forward corps right now, it's more likely than not that the 25-year-old will return to action. Depending on who plays and who doesn't, Spooner could see time with the top-six forward group, but will still probably retain his spot with the power-play unit either way.
