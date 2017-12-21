Spooner (illness) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets.

This is a big loss for the Bruins, as Spooner has been red hot recently, racking up four helpers in his last three games. With Spooner and David Krejci (lower body) unavailable Thursday, Sean Kuraly will center Danton Heinen and David Backes on Boston's second line against Winnipeg.