Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Unavailable Thursday
Spooner (illness) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets.
This is a big loss for the Bruins, as Spooner has been red hot recently, racking up four helpers in his last three games. With Spooner and David Krejci (lower body) unavailable Thursday, Sean Kuraly will center Danton Heinen and David Backes on Boston's second line against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...