Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Will dress for Saturday's game
Spooner (lower body) will play Saturday against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
He'll reportedly take the place of rookie Anders Bjork, who only managed 6:47 of ice time in the latest game Thursday. Spooner is averaging close to three minutes of power-play ice time this season, but he hasn't done anything with it after registering a career-high 18 man-advantage points in 2016-17. As a result, you should leave him on the waiver wire in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...