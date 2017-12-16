Spooner (lower body) will play Saturday against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He'll reportedly take the place of rookie Anders Bjork, who only managed 6:47 of ice time in the latest game Thursday. Spooner is averaging close to three minutes of power-play ice time this season, but he hasn't done anything with it after registering a career-high 18 man-advantage points in 2016-17. As a result, you should leave him on the waiver wire in most fantasy settings.