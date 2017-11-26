Spooner (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Oilers.

With Peter Cehlarik (leg) also sidelined Sunday, Matt Beleskey and Jordan Szwarz are slated to draw into the B's lineup against Edmonton. Spooner had played in two games since returning from a right groin adductor tear, though it's unclear at this time if his current absence is related to that issue.

